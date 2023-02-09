KPDCL launches disconnection drive against chronic power defaulters in Kashmir

The Disconnection drive successfully realized substantial arrears as on date and is expected to be cleared soon. Time and again, general public is informed of the Amnesty Scheme launched by the Govt of JK(UT) for its domestic electricity consumers with large outstanding dues, wherein a consumer can pay his outstanding bill in maximum 12 easy monthly installments.

The statement impressed upon all the consumers of KPDCL with huge electricity bill outstanding dues that this successful disconnection drive shall be continued with greater force. KPDCL has come out with large infrastructure addition for providing better, efficient and reliable power supply while keeping extremely low tariff rates to its consumers, it said.

Although the Department has played an active role in motivating and facilitating revenue realization by way of social awareness of judicious electricity use and timely payment of electricity bills, still a large percentage of KPDCL consumers are hesitant in clearing their long outstanding electricity dues. All consumers in general and defaulter in particular are advised to clear their electricity outstanding dues or avail Amnesty Scheme without further delay and help KPDCL to avoid the inconvenience to consumers by the act of disconnection of their power supply, it said.

