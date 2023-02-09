Kashmir

KPDCL launches disconnection drive against chronic power defaulters in Kashmir

Disconnects power supply to 1,329 consumers in the first phase
Representational Image
Representational ImageFile/GK
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb, 09: Taking cognizance of poor revenue realization despite "providing reliable power supply" amid the harsh winter, the Sub Divisions of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited( KPDCL) launched a fresh massive disconnection drive of chronic defaulters, officials said.

In the first place, only sample of 1,329 consumers were disconnected to sensitize the masses to clear their liabilities on account of electricity bill and develop habits of  paying electricity bills in time , KPDCL said in a statement. 

Presently, KPDCL is overburdened with huge arrears on account of domestic electricity dues of around 804 Cr and this sample base of 1329 defaulters had accumulated arrears  to the tune of Rs 12.67Cr.

The Disconnection drive successfully realized substantial  arrears as on date and is expected to be cleared soon. Time and  again, general public is informed of the Amnesty Scheme launched by the Govt of JK(UT) for its domestic electricity consumers with large outstanding dues, wherein a consumer can pay his outstanding bill in maximum 12 easy monthly  installments.

 The statement impressed upon all the consumers of KPDCL with huge electricity bill outstanding dues that this successful disconnection drive  shall be  continued with greater force. KPDCL has come out with large infrastructure addition for providing better, efficient and reliable power supply while keeping extremely low tariff rates  to its consumers, it said. 

Although the Department  has played an active role in motivating and facilitating revenue realization by way of social awareness of judicious electricity use and timely payment of electricity bills, still a large percentage of KPDCL consumers are hesitant in clearing their long outstanding electricity dues.  All consumers  in general  and defaulter in particular   are  advised to  clear their  electricity outstanding dues or avail Amnesty Scheme  without further delay  and help KPDCL to avoid  the  inconvenience  to consumers by the  act of  disconnection of their power supply, it said. 

 The statement impressed upon all the consumers of KPDCL with huge electricity bill outstanding dues that this successful disconnection drive  shall be  continued with greater force. KPDCL has come out with large infrastructure addition for providing better, efficient and reliable power supply while keeping extremely low tariff rates  to its consumers, it said. 

Although the Department  has played an active role in motivating and facilitating revenue realization by way of social awareness of judicious electricity use and timely payment of electricity bills, still a large percentage of KPDCL consumers are hesitant in clearing their long outstanding electricity dues.  All consumers  in general  and defaulter in particular   are  advised to  clear their  electricity outstanding dues or avail Amnesty Scheme  without further delay  and help KPDCL to avoid  the  inconvenience  to consumers by the  act of  disconnection of their power supply, it said. 

power disconnection

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com