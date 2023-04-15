KPDCL makes prepaid mode mandatory for new electricity connections

Srinagar, April 15: To keep pace with latest state of art of technology coupled with empowering consumers with transparency, KPDCL will register all prospective consumers applying for new electric connections on prepaid basis, officials said today.
With this major step towards better reforms, consumers that are applying for new connections shall be provided smart meters with prepaid functionality for bill payment,” said a KPDCL official.
The consumers applying for new connection have to apply online at the website, www.kpdcl.jkpdd.net.
The consumer shall deposit the security deposit and first prepaid recharge corresponding to sanctioned load to energize the smart meter, he said.
The official said that LG Manoj Sinha has already launched the Smart Bill Sahuliyat APP(PWA), SMART BS on 27th Feb to start the new era of transparency where in consumer can check, manage and pay their bills on same portal.
He said the consumers can additionally make use of any choice of online payment gateway including “mpay” or can even recharge through JK Bank Branch in same manner as postpaid bill payment. The new smart meter shall be provided and installed by KPDCL.
This latest development will bring more transparency in power sector reforms of Kashmir valley and provide reliable power supply by demand side management at consumer level, he added.