KP’S MURDER IN 1989 | SC refuses to entertain plea for probe, says petitioner should move HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said that it was not inclined to admit a petition seeking a probe into the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in 1989, observing that the petitioner could seek relief from the High Court.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and C T Ravikumar noted that it had recently refused to entertain a similar petition, and allowed the petitioner to withdraw the application. “If you want to withdraw, you withdraw it,” the bench said. “We have made it clear that we cannot discriminate between two petitions.”

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the petitioner, withdrew the plea with liberty to take the appropriate remedy available in the law.