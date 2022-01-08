KSSIA president bereaved

Srinagar, Jan 8: The members of the industrial fraternity of Kashmir visited the family of Syed Fazal Illahi, the president of Kashmir Small Scale Industries Association (KSSIA), on Saturday to express condolences over the demise of his mother.
A statement of KSSIA issued here said that Illahi’s mother passed away on Friday after a brief illness.
It said that a condolence meeting was held at the KSSIA office at Baghi Ali Mardan that was presided over by former Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) President Shakeel Qalander.
The statement said that paying tributes to the deceased, the participants expressed solidarity with Illahi for his loss and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.
It said that they also offered Fateha Khawani for the deceased.
The statement said that despite inclement weather, a large number of entrepreneurs and people from different walks of life participated in the last rites of the deceased.