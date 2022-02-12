KTA hails posting of Fazl-ul-Haseeb as ADC Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 12: Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) Saturday hailed the appointment of Fazl-ul-Haseeb Peer as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar. Terming the appointment of the young officer as ADC Srinagar a good development, President, KTA Aijaz Shahdhar said that there is a need to bring fresh talent to top positions as it has always proved that a blend of experience with young talent can resolve the most difficult administrative issues.