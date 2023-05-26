KU 7th semester BE/BTech 2019 | Court puts on hold notification barring students from exam

Srinagar, May 26: A court here on Friday put on hold Kashmir University's notification whereby some students were ordered to be barred from appearing in examination of 7th semester regular batch BE/BTech 2019.
Issuing notice to authorities of Kashmir University, Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Raja Mohammad Tasleem put in “abeyance” the notification issued by the Varsity on May 25. Several students have approached the court for relief.
The Court further directed the KU authorities to allow and permit the plaintiffs to appear in the 7th Semester examination scheduled as per the date sheet on their own risk and responsibility.
“This order is, however, subject to objections from other side (university authorities) and the other side is at liberty to approach this Court for the modification or cancellation of this order even before the next date of hearing which is June 20,” the court said.
On May 25, Assistant Controller of Examination (Professional Conduct) issued the notification for the information of all concerned Superintend examination centre for BE/B.Tech 7th Semester (Regular batch 2019) that some students of the center have been found ineligible to appear in the examination scheduled to be held from May 26.
“No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the examination as per the direction of authorities,” the notification reads.