KU academics, students listen to 100th episode of PM’s Mann Ki Baat

The link of the 100th episode was circulated well in advance on the University’s official website, official Facebook page, and via other official platforms like SMS for its wider dissemination among the faculty and students, a university spokesperson said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan had directed for mass dissemination of the link of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, saying the monthly important radio programme has truly attained historical significance owing to its huge reach and credibility within and beyond the country.

Prime Minister mentions important topics in the radio programme which is currently being broadcast in 23 languages, including 11 foreign languages. These topics, among others, include sports and sporting achievements, women empowerment, health awareness, bravery of jawans, cleanliness, inspiring stories, yoga, National Education Policy-2020, and others.