KU accords warm send-off to Dean Colleges Prof Manzoor A Khan

Srinagar, Feb 28: The University of Kashmir on Tuesday accorded a warm farewell to Prof Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Dean College Development Council, on his superannuation.
A modest farewell ceremony was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan in her office chamber, where a memento was presented to Prof Manzoor.
The ceremony was attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Registrar and Controller of Examinations.
The Vice-Chancellor and other members wished a happy post-retirement life to Prof Manzoor and acknowledged his services rendered to the University in different academic and administrative capacities, including Professor and Head, Department of Arabic. Meanwhile, the University administration ordered that Professor Khursheed Ahmad, Department of Commerce shall function as Dean College Development Council for a period of three years or till he attains the age of superannuation, whichever is earlier. The order is effective 01-03-2023.