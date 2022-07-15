KU among top 100 universities in NIRF ranking, maintains top slot among J&K varsities

The University continues to be among top ranked universities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with an overall point score of 48.27 in the current ranking as compared to 46.97 in the previous one from amongst the universities ranked across the country.

A varsity spokesman said that in comparison to the figures of the last NIRF assessment, the University of Kashmir in the current assessment has shown a significant progress in several key parameters including Financial Resources and their Utilisation (FRU) where the varsity has scored 7.42 points as against 4.25 in the previous ranking.

In key parameters under Research and Professional Practices ((RP), the University has got a point score of 8 in the PU (Publications) sub-category where it had scored 7.35 in the previous ranking. The University has also shown a good progress in the QP (Quality of Publications) sub-category, scoring 11.34 in the current assessment as against 10.3 in the previous one.