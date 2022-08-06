KU and NIT hold conference on Model United Nations

The first day of the three day conference was held at the NIT campus.

Students from different colleges and universities have registered for the conference and will debate on issues like the United Nations’ officials.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by the Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal as chief guest.

Prof. Kaiser Bukhari (Registrar, NIT Srinagar) and Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir also attended the ceremony. Various journalists and social workers were present as the special guests. Dr. Fasil Qayoom Mir (Associate Dean Students Welfare, NIT Srinagar) presented a formal welcome.