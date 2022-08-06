KU and NIT hold conference on Model United Nations

Srinagar, Aug 5: Kashmir University and National Institute of Technology Srinagar on Friday held a combined conference on Model United Nations under the banner of Art and Culture Club (office of Dean Students Welfare, NIT Srinagar).
The Model United Nations (MUN) is an academic simulation of the United Nations where students act as delegates from different countries and try to solve real world issues with the policies and perspectives of their assigned country.
The first day of the three day conference was held at the NIT campus.
Students from different colleges and universities have registered for the conference and will debate on issues like the United Nations’ officials.
The inaugural ceremony was presided over by the Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal as chief guest.
Prof. Kaiser Bukhari (Registrar, NIT Srinagar) and Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir also attended the ceremony. Various journalists and social workers were present as the special guests. Dr. Fasil Qayoom Mir (Associate Dean Students Welfare, NIT Srinagar) presented a formal welcome.