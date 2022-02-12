KU announces one-time relaxation to B Sc Nursing students in upcoming exams

Srinagar Feb 12: Authorities at the University of Kashmir have announced a one-time concession to 3rd and 4th year B Sc Nursing students in the upcoming year-end examinations scheduled from February 21.
A notification to this effect issued by Controller of Examinations at KU, Dr Majid Zamaan announced the relaxation saying the students will have to attempt only three questions in the respective year-end exams instead of the stipulated five earlier.
The move comes days after the students protested to demand for an online mode of their examination.
"The students were demanding online examination but we trying to bring the system back on track. So we gave them one time concession to compensate them," Dr Majid Zamaan told Greater Kashmir while ruling out online exams.
He said the varsity "wants to restore credibility of the system, that is why we have decided to go for offline exams" while appealing the students to appear in offline exams.