KU announces winter vacation from January 2

Srinagar, Dec 23: The authorities at Kashmir University (KU) on Friday announced winter vacations for the students and the teaching departments of the varsity from January 2 to February 15 of 2023.
“The teaching faculty of the main and satellite campuses shall observe winter vacation w.e.f 2 January, 2023 to 15th February, 2023,” reads the notice issued by Assistant Registrar Academics Affairs of KU.
However, the Heads of the Departments have been instructed to ensure that the examinations and implementation of extraordinary funded research projects do not get affected.
“The remedial classes, if any, shall be conducted in offline or online mode during vacations,” the notice read.
Earlier this month, the KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nilofar Khan had stated that they will announce winter vacations for a short time as per the need noting that the mechanism of working and functioning of universities was different from the schools.
However, the varsity has announced regular winter vacation this year as well.