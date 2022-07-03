KU AR aspirants appeal LG

The aspirants for posts of Assistant Registrars (AR) at the Kashmir University (KU) have alleged foul play in the declaration of Mains Result by the University authorities on June 20.

Many aspirants alleged that candidates who were among toppers in the preliminary examination for posts of Assistant Registrars haven't figured in the Mains Result. They appealed to the varsity's Chancellor, LG Manoj Sinha, to order an inquiry into this alleged foul play so that genuineness of the examination is ascertained.