KU AR aspirants appeal LG

The aspirants for posts of Assistant Registrars (AR) at the Kashmir University (KU) have alleged foul play in the declaration of Mains Result by the University authorities on June 20.
Many aspirants alleged that candidates who were among toppers in the preliminary examination for posts of Assistant Registrars haven't figured in the Mains Result. They appealed to the varsity's Chancellor, LG Manoj Sinha, to order an inquiry into this alleged foul play so that genuineness of the examination is ascertained.
"We fear that there has been some hanky-panky in the Mains Results. The LG recently ordered an inquiry into Sub Inspector recruitments. We want a similar inquiry conducted into the AR Recruitment process so that merit is not marred," the aggrieved aspirants demanded. The aggrieved aspirants said they had earlier also feared some wrongdoing in this AR Recruitment process since many candidates had urged the University to re-advertise the posts whose two year life had ended in October 2021.
These posts were advertised in 2019 and had to be filled up within two years. But University authorities later gave a special six months extension for the validity of these posts. However, the aggrieved aspirants said the six month extension ended in April this year but the whole process is yet to culminate.
"We fail to understand what is going on. The University authorities have made the whole process doubtful since the beginning. We want LG to intervene and ascertain the credibility of the whole process," they said.