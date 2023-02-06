KU, Azim Premji University, SMC sign MoU to improve quality of education in Srinagar schools

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the MoU-signing ceremony as chief guest while Mayor Srinagar, Mr Junaid Azim Mattoo and Commissioner SMC Mr Athar Amir Khan, IAS, were the guests of honour who represented the SMC. Azim Premji University was represented by Mr Bijoy Shankar Das, Leader (NE States and J&K).

The tripartite MoU envisions joint collaboration in three critical areas, including visioning workshops with SMC core group, continuous professional development programmes for Zonal Education Officers, School Leaders and School Teachers, besides development of academic material like textbooks for these schools functioning under the ambit of SMC.

While the KU will provide all academic and technical support to finalise and contextualise the modules, Azim Premji University will bring in necessary technical resources for the initiatives. The SMC, on its part, shall extend necessary support in realisation of the desired objectives.