KU bans entry, use of polythene in campus from Tuesday

Srinagar, Dec 5: Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday announced a complete ban on entry and use of polythene in the campus as the varsity kick-started celebrations related to the UT administration’s ‘My Town, My Pride’ initiative.

The ban will come into effect from December 6, 2022.

“I will inform all relevant quarters in the University that we will have a polythene-free campus immediately. Circular instructions will be issued not to allow any polythene bags in the campus from tomorrow (December 6, 2022),” the Vice-Chancellor, quoted by an official spokesperson, announced at a function soon after chairing a meeting of top officers.

The VC said academic institutions, particularly universities, can play a lead role in widening the ‘My Town, My Pride’ outreach.