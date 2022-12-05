KU bans entry, use of polythene in campus from Tuesday

Srinagar, Dec 5: Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday announced a complete ban on entry and use of polythene in the campus as the varsity kick-started celebrations related to the UT administration’s ‘My Town, My Pride’ initiative.
The ban will come into effect from December 6, 2022.
“I will inform all relevant quarters in the University that we will have a polythene-free campus immediately. Circular instructions will be issued not to allow any polythene bags in the campus from tomorrow (December 6, 2022),” the Vice-Chancellor, quoted by an official spokesperson, announced at a function soon after chairing a meeting of top officers.
The VC said academic institutions, particularly universities, can play a lead role in widening the ‘My Town, My Pride’ outreach.
“Being a premier institution, Kashmir University will have to lead from the front in this pro-society endeavor,” she said.
Later, the Vice-Chancellor flagged off a cleanliness drive-cum-traffic awareness programme, organised by the varsity’s Office of National Service Scheme (NSS), as part of the ‘My Town, My Pride’ initiative.
During the programme, scores of student volunteers interacted with shopkeepers in the University’s vicinity to educate them on proper waste disposal, especially use of dustbins. They also interacted with drivers of commercial and private vehicles to encourage them to follow traffic rules and make roads safer for fellow drivers and pedestrians, the spokesperson said.
In another programme related to 'My Town My Pride' initiative, the Department of Sociology organised a community awareness programme against drug addiction. The department’s faculty, students and research scholars held an anti-drug abuse rally at the Hazratbal market, even as the students also enacted a skit to highlight the negative impacts of drug addiction on the society's growth and development.
The University has scheduled more events related to the ‘My Town, My Pride’ programme on Tuesday (December 6, 2022).