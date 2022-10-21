KU cancels ‘out of syllabus’ question paper after uproar by students

Srinagar, Oct 21: The administration at the Kashmir University Friday cancelled the Political Science paper of undergraduate 3rd semester after the candidates complained the paper was "out of syllabus”.
A notice issued by Deputy Controller of Exams at KU while confirming the development said fresh date of exam will be notified separately.
Students and examination invigilators said that chaos broke out as soon as the Political Science Question Paper of 3rd semester was served in the examination halls on Friday afternoon with students complaining it was "out of syllabus".
“Not even a single question is from the syllabus that we were taught,” an aggrieved examinee said. The centre superintendents started ringing the University officials to convey their concerns but “nobody listened to us for more than an hour”, the aggrieved students said while demanding action against the Kashmir University officials for "playing with the career of students."
Some students alleged that the question paper was set as per the 2018 syllabus which was updated in 2021. “We were taught as per the 2021 syllabus,” they said.
The students said that Kashmir University authorities should have kept the syllabus changes in mind at the time of setting the question paper.
After massive outcry, the students said they were informed by college authorities that the said examination paper was cancelled by Kashmir University and would be conducted afresh.
“We don’t know why it is always happening with Kashmir University that question papers are set out of syllabus. Something is seriously wrong with the system,” the agitated students said.