KU cancels ‘out of syllabus’ question paper after uproar by students

A notice issued by Deputy Controller of Exams at KU while confirming the development said fresh date of exam will be notified separately.

Students and examination invigilators said that chaos broke out as soon as the Political Science Question Paper of 3rd semester was served in the examination halls on Friday afternoon with students complaining it was "out of syllabus".

“Not even a single question is from the syllabus that we were taught,” an aggrieved examinee said. The centre superintendents started ringing the University officials to convey their concerns but “nobody listened to us for more than an hour”, the aggrieved students said while demanding action against the Kashmir University officials for "playing with the career of students."