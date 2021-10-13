KU celebrates International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

KU’s Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi presided over the function, where NazimZai Khan, Secretary DMRRR, was the chief guest. ErAamir Ali Mir from SDMA Srinagar and Nodal Officer J&K Emergency Operation Centre and Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Commandant SDRF Batalion-1 also graced the occasion.

In his presidential address, Prof Masoodi appreciated the DGDM for organising a programme that focuses on training and skill development of students. Head, DGDM Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah highlighted the essence of celebrating the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR). He also threw light on this year’s theme for IDDRR—‘International Cooperation for Developing Countries to Reduce Their Disaster Risks and Disaster Losses’ (The 6th target under Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030).

In his special remarks, NazimZai Khan said that disasters have attained new connotation since March 2020 and “we will be living with new norms in the post-pandemic world.”

ErAamir Ali Mir gave a broad layout of the day-long training programme carried out by the experts from SDRF. “The government must take initiatives to induct more professionals of disaster management in the Department to augment the human resource and combat the disasters at different levels,” he said.

In his remarks, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman said the government has provided sufficient infrastructure to the SDRF which is capable of carrying out large-scale rescue operations.

“KU’s Department of Geography and Disaster Management should carry out research that can be helpful for SDRF to take new initiatives in disaster risk reduction. The SDRF is always ready to collaborate with the Department,” he said.

Prof Pervez Ahmed on behalf of the DGDM delivered a vote of thanks while Dr Javeed Ahmad Rather conducted the proceedings of the event. The day-long programme ended with SDRF experts conducting different mock drills with the active involvement of students of disaster management course in the University Campus.