KU celebrates national pharmacovigilance week

Dean, School of Applied Sciences and Technology, University of Kashmir, Prof Z A Bhat emphasised upon the need for sensitising the students about the need and importance of pharmacovigilance while enumerating the measures required to be taken for boosting the confidence of public on drug-safety monitoring.

Summarising the initiatives taken by the government in this regard, Prof Bhat urged upon students to familiarise themselves about such initiatives.

President, Vice-President (North Zone) and General Secretary, APTI appreciated the efforts of the department and APTI, J&K chapter in organising the event for the awareness of students about pharmacovigilance.