KU classes for all semesters to resume in 'blended mode' from Oct 1

The decision to this effect, which was communicated to all Heads/Directors/Coordinators of the main and satellite campuses, was taken pursuant to recommendations of the Deans committee meeting held on 15-09-2021.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi said the groups of students can be exchanged for offline/online mode on weekly basis.

"The number of students to be called for off-line class shall be under the purview of the respective Heads of the Departments/Directors keeping in view the capacity of class room, social distancing and other SoPs," he said.

Prof Masoodi said adherence to SoPs notified from time to time by concerned Government agencies will be mandatory.

"Detection of any positive case should immediately be reported to concerned authorities and standard procedure shall be followed for isolation, quarantine etc," he said.

Only candidates who have undergone both the doses of the vaccination shall be allowed in the class rooms, Prof Massodi said, adding, however the Chief Proctor shall arrange special vaccination drive for the students of main and off-site campuses.

"All concerned Heads/Directors shall ensure the conduct of remedial classes within a week’s time in case some classes or days are lost due to any unforeseen circumstances. The loss can be compensated in either offline or online mode," the Dean Academic Affairs said.

The Deans of the respective schools will have a monthly review of syllabus completion with HOD’s. Faculty and CRs can also be invited in such meeting if the Dean desires so, he said.

"The Provosts (Boys & Girls) shall keep the hostels ready for the students by ensuing proper sanitization before the commencement of class work," Prof Masoodi said.