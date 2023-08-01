KU conducts workshop on e-resources, academic publishing

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof. Nilofer Khan said that the research scholars are the important stakeholders of an academic system and these workshops are a great source to enhance their skills and knowledge and that the workshop would guide the aspiring researchers and academicians towards publishing impactful research.

She said it is the quality of the papers and theses our young researchers produce not the quantity or the numbers that make the real impact.

“Quality always matters and if you get the knack, you will reap tremendous benefits,” she said.