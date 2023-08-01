KU conducts workshop on e-resources, academic publishing

Srinagar, Aug 1: To equip the researchers with the essential tools and insights necessary to achieve excellence in their scholarly endeavours, Kashmir University’s Allama Iqbal Library (AIL) in collaboration with the Cambridge University Press (CUP) conducted an authors workshop on ‘Cambridge e-Resources, Read & Publish and Academic Publishing’ here on Monday.
On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof. Nilofer Khan said that the research scholars are the important stakeholders of an academic system and these workshops are a great source to enhance their skills and knowledge and that the workshop would guide the aspiring researchers and academicians towards publishing impactful research.
She said it is the quality of the papers and theses our young researchers produce not the quantity or the numbers that make the real impact.
“Quality always matters and if you get the knack, you will reap tremendous benefits,” she said.
Thanking Regional Manager, Research & Academics, CUP, Debottam Bhattacharya for choosing KU for the workshop, Prof. Nilofer Khan said, “The Allama Iqbal Library has its own standing and is one of the best known libraries with international resources and connectivity.”
She said the university has taken a lead organising workshops on research methodology techniques for scholars and teachers for a better understanding of the concepts and to producing impactful content.
Regional Manager, Research & Academics, Cambridge University Press (CUP), Debottam Bhattacharya said the Cambridge University Press in the world’s oldest publisher and its sole aim is the pursuit of education.
He said CUP is the first publisher in India to have initiated the concept of ‘Read and Publish’. “This workshop aims at highlighting the nitty-gritty and nuances of academic and research publishing and will also give insights about our open access policies,” he said.
Dean Research, Kashmir University, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo stressed on the need to understand the concept of quality publication.
He said, “A message should spread to all the young researchers that numbers don’t matter, however, the substance and the quality of the content is all that is important.”
He said we should recommend quality books for a healthy academic system and that impact of a quality publication uplifts the profile of young faculty and scholars.
Registrar, Kashmir University, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir said the objectivity is the hallmark of the university’s research publications and when it comes to publishing research papers, one must not only be honest but objectivity of a scholar is equally important.
“When we are taught in our research programmes to have a research paper or thesis, we struggle for being objective, but workshops like this will ensure our budding researchers get the best understanding of the nuances of objective research,” he said.
Librarian Allama Iqbal Library, Prof. Sumeer Gul said the workshop would surely be an eyeopener for research scholars.
He said, “Publishing starts with finding an impactful publisher and this workshop will give you an unrivalled opportunity and exposure to the tools, techniques and services for an impactful publication.”
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nilofer Khan also presented ‘Best Library User Awards’ to three university students.
Assistant Librarian, AIL, Uzma Qadri conducted the proceedings of the workshop while Senior Assistant Librarian, Dr. S. M. Iman presented the formal vote of thanks.