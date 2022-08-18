KU conference: Rohit Kansal says J&K first in country to implement NEP-2020, ready to welcome first batch of students

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural session of the conference while Mr Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, was the chief guest on the occasion. Director Colleges Prof Yasmeen Ashai was the guest of honour.

The conference—second of its kind in the last one month—was organised by KU’s NEP Cell to deliberate on the implementation strategies for NEP-2020 at the University and College levels.

In his special address, Mr Rohit Kansal said Jammu and Kashmir is proudly the first place in the country to implement the National Education Policy and is ready to welcome its first batch of students under NEP from the current academic year.

“It has been an outcome of a great synergistic and symbiotic endeavour of our major stakeholders, including the University of Kashmir, that we have been able to take the first positive and definite step to implement the NEP-2020 in J&K, the first place in the country to do so," he said.

He said the University of Kashmir has formulated the new NEP curriculum for colleges well in time, putting Kashmir ahead of all colleges and schools in the country to make this happen.

Reiterating that time for deliberations on NEP was already over and it's time to get going with the implementation strategy, Mr Kansal exhorted upon college principals and faculty to familiarise students with the new curriculum and align the time-tables and teaching-learning processes in accordance with the same.