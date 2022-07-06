KU, CUK hold joint counselling session on judicial, executive services

Ganderbal: Following the signing of Memorandum of Understanding, the Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir and School of Law, University of Kashmir, organised counselling cum orientation programme on Kashmir Civil Services-Judicial and Executive Services.

The session was held for the students at Tulmulla here on Wednesday.

Dean, School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, said the primary objective of organising such programmes is to prepare the students for the competitive examinations in different fields, held across the country.