KU, CUK hold joint counselling session on judicial, executive services

Ganderbal: Following the signing of Memorandum of Understanding, the Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir and School of Law, University of Kashmir, organised counselling cum orientation programme on Kashmir Civil Services-Judicial and Executive Services.
The session was held for the students at Tulmulla here on Wednesday.
Dean, School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, said the primary objective of organising such programmes is to prepare the students for the competitive examinations in different fields, held across the country.
Sharing his views about the programme, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, asked the students to draw inspiration from the guest officers who have qualified the competitive examinations with flying colors and have become role models for the future generations.
Waheed Ahmad, KAS officer delivered a lecture on how he worked to crack the competitive examination and discussed various options available after graduating in law. Faizan-e-Nazar KCS Judicial highlighted the syllabus aspect of the KCS Judicial and how it can be accomplished.Majid Farooq KCS Judicial deliberated upon the difference between the competitive examinations and examination for LLB degree.
He elaborated upon the smart work for pursuing the said examination. Ishtiyaq Alam KCS Judicial stressed upon attending the classes regularly and punctually and developing the habit of reading and remaining updated with current legal issues.
A joint interactive session of answer writing with the students was held by Faizan-e-Nazar and Majid Farooq. Deptt Coordinator, Bilal Ahmad Ganai, conducted the programme proceedings while Head and Dean, School of Law, University of Kashmir, Prof. Beauty Banday, proposed the vote of thanks.