KU, CUK sign MoU to share resources, expertise in legal studies

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) and the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing of resources and expertise in the field of legal studies.
Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofar Khan chaired the MoU-signing ceremony as chief guest, while Vice-Chancellor Central University of Kashmir Prof Farooq A Shah was a guest of honour.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said it is a historic occasion to see the two premier institutions entering into a partnership which could go a long way in benefiting the students studying law in the two universities.
She said this MoU gives an opportunity to the students to widen the scope of their understanding of law by learning in an environment that offers them best expertise and resources available in the two institutions.
She complimented KU's School of Law and CUK's School of Legal Studies for formulating this MoU document which, she said, must remain fully functional, working and eventually endeavor to translate into a model MoU.
In his special address, VC CUK Prof Farooq said in today's new era of education, collaboration and partnerships are the hallmarks of excellence. He said these tie-ups lead to synergies that ensure the highest level of productivity in the partnering institutions.
"Keeping in view the prime objective of offering multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary education to students under National Education Policy-2020, these MoUs can lead to sharing and pooling of resources and infrastructure between the two institutions for the greater good of the students," Prof Shah said, describing the MoU-signing event as a momentous occasion.
Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof Farooq A Masoodi also shared the dais and highlighted how important MoUs, like the current one, can lead to bridging gaps and knowledge-sharing. He said such pacts offer a great opportunity for the faculty and students to address issues of mutual concern in terms of achieving their academic and research goals.
Dean School of Legal Studies CUK Prof Farooq A Mir delivered the welcome address, delineating therein how the present MoU can help achieve the key objectives listed in the NEP-2020 including affordability, accessibility and quality of education that's being imparted to the students.