KU, CUK sign MoU to share resources, expertise in legal studies

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said it is a historic occasion to see the two premier institutions entering into a partnership which could go a long way in benefiting the students studying law in the two universities.

She said this MoU gives an opportunity to the students to widen the scope of their understanding of law by learning in an environment that offers them best expertise and resources available in the two institutions.

She complimented KU's School of Law and CUK's School of Legal Studies for formulating this MoU document which, she said, must remain fully functional, working and eventually endeavor to translate into a model MoU.