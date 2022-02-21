KU employees seek Chancellor’s intervention

Srinagar, Feb 21: Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) Monday accused the present administrative set-up of being “weakest in the university’s history” and sought Chancellor’s urgent intervention in stopping the varsity’s “malfunctioning”.
In a statement issued here, KUMSA Media Secretary said, “The non-gazetted staff suffered tremendously during the last two to three years and the Chancellor is requested to take some concrete steps immediately so that this institution is saved from drowning.”
Condemning the “biased approach” of the university authorities towards non-teaching and non-gazetted staff, KUMSA alleged that routine promotion files related to non-gazetted staff were “unnecessarily being stopped”.
“The payment related to construction being carried out in the university worth millions are being released without any check and hindrance. Expenditure met at private hospitals and medical reimbursement of cases related to faculty and officers is being entertained and accepted without any referral,” the statement read. “However, in case of non-teaching staff, such cases are outrightly rejected without any verification.”
KUMSA said the process of examinations related to gazetted positions (of Assistant Registrar) despite the expiry of life of the advertisement, as per university statutes, was being carried on without any fear.
“Many officials have been posted at one place for decades together and no guidelines of the government about transfer policy are followed,” the statement said. “Recently certain casual engagements have been made in contradiction to the J&K government orders that completely ban such appointments.”