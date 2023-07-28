KU gears up for 20th annual convocation

Srinagar, July 28: To ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the 20th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir to be held in near future, a meeting of the university’s Steering Committee constituted for overseeing the preparations for the event was held here on Friday.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofer Khan who chaired the meeting impressed upon the various committees constituted for various purposes to work on their respective responsibilities in advance to make this high profile event a grand success.
She said, “This is a grand celebration when our students receive the fruit of their hardwork and we must gear up for its smooth conduct.”
The convocation is likely to be held in near future and in this regard the university’s administration has already started making preparations.
Gold medals and certificates shall be awarded to students from July 2021 batch onwards. The students who have earned their gold medals and certificates and desire to participate in the 20th Annual Convocation have been advised to register online for which the link will be opened in few days. The process of preparation of Degrees and publication of awards and certificates has already begun.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Masoodi; Dean Research, Prof. Irshad A Nawchoo; Registrar, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir; Dean College Development Council, Prof Khursheed Ahmad Butt; Dean Students Welfare, Prof Aneesa Shafi; Media Advisor, Dr. Salima Jan; Controller of Examinations, Dr. Majid Zaman; Deans of all Schools, chairpersons of all committees, Dr Ashfaq A Zari Joint Registrar besides other senior functionaries of the university administration attended the meeting.