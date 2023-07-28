KU gears up for 20th annual convocation

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofer Khan who chaired the meeting impressed upon the various committees constituted for various purposes to work on their respective responsibilities in advance to make this high profile event a grand success.

She said, “This is a grand celebration when our students receive the fruit of their hardwork and we must gear up for its smooth conduct.”

The convocation is likely to be held in near future and in this regard the university’s administration has already started making preparations.