KU gets new HOD Statistics

Srinagar: Prof Anwar Hassan has taken over as Head, Department of Statistics, University of Kashmir.

Prof Hassan has more than 30 years of experience in teaching and research and has served the university in various capacities, including Head, Department of Statistics on previous two occasions, Special Officer Census-2011 and First Nodal Officer of the University and its affiliated Colleges to the UGC in All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) in 2011-12.

He is a member of various committees of the University and also served as Director of the varsity’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA). Prof Hassan is presently Dean School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences.