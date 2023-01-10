KU holds condolence meet

In her condolence message, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, who is out of station, conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Prof Rahi on her personal behalf and on behalf of the entire teaching, non-teaching and student fraternity. Describing Prof Rahi as a prolific poet and writer, Prof Nilofer said the contributions of Prof Rahi to the promotion and development of Kashmiri language and literature will continue to serve as an inspiration for aspiring Kashmiri writers and students.