KU holds condolence meet to mourn demise of PG student Amina Bano

Srinagar, Nov 4: The University of Kashmir on Friday held a condolence meeting to mourn the sad demise of Ms Amina Bano, a third semester PG student of the Department of Environmental Science, who passed away on November 2.
Vice-Chancellor, Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Registrar, Heads of Departments, Provosts, Chief Proctor and other senior functionaries of the University, besides faculty and students of the Department, attended the condolence meeting where fateha was offered for the departed soul.
On behalf of the entire teaching, non-teaching and student fraternity of the University, the Vice-Chancellor expressed her heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family members of Ms Amina, a resident of Sankoo Kargil, in this moment of grief and sorrow. She also prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved family of Ms Amina and her friends and relatives to bear this loss.
Dean Academics, Registrar, Provost (Girls Hostels) and HOD Environmental Sciences also spoke on the occasion and expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family members and offered their condolences.
The members paid rich tributes to the departed soul and recalled the passion, dedication and hard work with this Ms Amina would pursue her academic career.