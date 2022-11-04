KU holds condolence meet to mourn demise of PG student Amina Bano

On behalf of the entire teaching, non-teaching and student fraternity of the University, the Vice-Chancellor expressed her heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family members of Ms Amina, a resident of Sankoo Kargil, in this moment of grief and sorrow. She also prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved family of Ms Amina and her friends and relatives to bear this loss.

Dean Academics, Registrar, Provost (Girls Hostels) and HOD Environmental Sciences also spoke on the occasion and expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family members and offered their condolences.