KU holds condolence meet to mourn demise of Prof Rehman Rahi

She said that Prof Rahi will be specially remembered in the scintillating words carved by him while writing the Kashmir University Tarana 'Hee Mouj Kashee'ree (O Mother Kashmir).

Officiating Vice-Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad later chaired a condolence meeting of Deans, HODs and Officers, where rich tributes were paid to Prof Rahi.

Prof Nazir, while conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, said the best tribute to Prof Rahi will be to continue with his rich legacy of promoting Kashmiri language and literature through his writings that progressively inspired and influenced generations of people.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi, Dean Colleges Prof Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also spoke at the condolence meeting and highlighted the vast literary contributions of Prof Rehman Rahi.

Dr Nisar described Prof Rahi as a versatile poet and academician who contributed immensely to the progression of the University in general and the Department of Kashmiri in particular.

Prof Zafar A Reshi, Prof M Y Ganai and Mr Showket Shafi also spoke about Rahi’s personality, works and contributions.

On the occasion, ‘fateha’ prayers were offered for the departed soul, while the members expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family.

Earlier, the Department of History held a separate condolence meeting to mourn the demise of Prof Rehman Rahi.

The faculty, staff and students of the Department of Kashmiri also expressed their grief and shock over the demise of Prof Rehman Rahi and highlighted his glorious contribution to the development of the department.