KU holds session to assist students to study abroad

Srinagar, May 9: Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) on Monday held a mentoring session for the students of the varsity.
The session was held for UG and PG students. During the day-long session, alumni of Oxford University, University of London and Oxford Brooks University guided the students about opportunities for higher studies with fully-funded scholarships in various UK-based universities.
A team of enthusiastic and philanthropic volunteers of Project EduAccess, a non-profit initiative focused on improving access to higher education particularly for the students belonging to marginalised communities in South Asia, mentored and counselled the law, pharmacy, management, engineering and computer science students of the varsity about the process of application for fully-funded scholarships at various UK universities.
Team of mentors from Project EduAccess included Suhail Rashid, Sahreen Shamim and Zoya Khan.