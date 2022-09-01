KU hosts 3rd International Conference on Crystal Engineering at Pahalgam

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired a special session of the three-day event at Pahalgam, organised by the varsity's Department of Chemistry in collaboration with Department of Chemical Sciences, IISER Kolkata.

The event provided the opportunity to young students and researchers from Kashmir University and other top-notch institutions in the country to learn about the advances and latest trends in chemical engineering from celebrated scientists in the field.

"I am glad that KU, which is the oldest University in J&K with its own standing and reputation, hosted this mega conference that brings chemical scientists from across the country to this place for advancement of science," the Vice-Chancellor said, appreciating Department of Chemistry and IISER Koltaka for collborating in this important academic endeavor.