KU hosts 3rd International Conference on Crystal Engineering at Pahalgam

Srinagar, Sep 1: The University of Kashmir organised the 3rd International Conference on Crystal Engineering, a mega event that drew participation of top-notch scientists, delegates and students from across the country.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired a special session of the three-day event at Pahalgam, organised by the varsity's Department of Chemistry in collaboration with Department of Chemical Sciences, IISER Kolkata.
The event provided the opportunity to young students and researchers from Kashmir University and other top-notch institutions in the country to learn about the advances and latest trends in chemical engineering from celebrated scientists in the field.
"I am glad that KU, which is the oldest University in J&K with its own standing and reputation, hosted this mega conference that brings chemical scientists from across the country to this place for advancement of science," the Vice-Chancellor said, appreciating Department of Chemistry and IISER Koltaka for collborating in this important academic endeavor.
She said young students must make the best from expert talks during this important occasion to give a direction to their learning and research.
The confrence was earlier inaugurated by world-renowned scientist, Prof G R Desiraju, a member in the Honourable Prime Minister's scientific advisory council and professor emeritus at present.
Head Department of Chemistry KU Prof Syed Wajahat Amin Shah gave a brief about the conference which, he said, is being attended by nearly 100 delegates and student participants from different parts of the country, besides PhD scholars and 4th semester students of the department.
Dean Academics KU Prof Farooq A Masoodi also graced the inaugural session earlier.
Prof Khaliq-uz-Zaman from KU's Department of Chemistry, Prof C M Reddy from ISER Kolkata and Dr Ajaz A Dar also shared their views at the special session chaired by Vice-Chancellor.
Special Secretary to VC Dr Tanvir A Shah was also present on the occasion.