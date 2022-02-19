KU inks pact with Tata Consultancy Services on key employability, student engagement programmes

As per a varsity spokesman, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad was the chief guest at the MoU-signing ceremony, organised by the varsity’s prestigious Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), the nodal center to execute the MoU from the varsity side.

Five key projects including ‘Youth Employment Programme (YEP)’, ‘goITis a TCS CSR Programme’, ‘TCS Ignite My Future (IMF) Programme’, ‘TCS Adult Literacy Programme (ALP)’ and ‘Entrepreneurship Programme (EP)’ are part of the MoU between the two institutions.

The YEP aims at improving employability skills of undergraduates by imparting English communication skills, corporate etiquette practices, analytical thinking and problem-solving techniques, basic computer skills, technical skills and confidence levels among youth while the goITis programme increases interest in STEM and Computer Science through design-thinking, mobile app development, and mentorship from TCS employees.

The IMF programme is a trans-disciplinary educator training programme which aims to ignite the spark of curiosity and problem-solving through Computational Thinking, while the ALP aims to augment the Government of India’s efforts to address the momentous challenge of educating adults.