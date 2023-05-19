KU issues updated PG entrance date sheet; test to start from May 26

Srinagar, May 19: The University of Kashmir has issued the updated date-sheet for entrance examination for various PG programmes which is being held from May 26, 2023.

The entrance test will be held in three sessions (Morning, Afternoon and Evening) at various centers of the Main Campus of the University only, according to the date-sheet issued by Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations (DACE).

Admit Cards for the entrance test have been made available on the KU website from today (19th May 2023 after 4 pm). Aspirants are advised to re-check the schedule/date of test as per the updated date-sheet available on the varsity website.