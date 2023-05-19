KU issues updated PG entrance test date-sheet

The entrance test will be held in three sessions (Morning, Afternoon and Evening) at various centers of the Main Campus of the University only, according to the date-sheet issued by Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations (DACE).

Admit Cards for the entrance test have been made available on the KU website from today (19th May 2023 after 4 pm). Aspirants are advised to re-check the schedule/date of test as per the updated date-sheet available on the varsity website.