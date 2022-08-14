KU observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Srinagar, Aug 13: The University of Kashmir organised a photo exhibition to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the exhibition organised by the Department of Students’ Welfare as part of ongoing celebrations in the University related to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The University is observing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as a special occasion in its main and satellite campuses by way of organising special extracurricular and sports activities involving students, teaching and non-teaching staff with great zeal and enthusiasm.
In her special remarks on the occasion, Prof Nilofer outlined the objectives of observing the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day which aims to highlight the agony, suffering and pain of millions of sufferers of the Partition.She said the active participation of students in activities related to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations "is testimony to the fact that our student community is conscious of their duties and responsibilities towards nation-building, national symbols and national events".