KU observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

In her special remarks on the occasion, Prof Nilofer outlined the objectives of observing the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day which aims to highlight the agony, suffering and pain of millions of sufferers of the Partition.She said the active participation of students in activities related to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations "is testimony to the fact that our student community is conscious of their duties and responsibilities towards nation-building, national symbols and national events".