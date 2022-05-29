KU orders halt on activities of employees' associations

The authorities at Kashmir University (KU) have ordered a halt on all activities of all employees' associations in the Varsity.

In an official communication addressed to the concerned presidents of the associations, the varsity administration has put on hold and closed all the activities of the said associations forthwith.

"Henceforth no financial transaction(s) be made under any account or budget head maintained by KUOA, till further orders," reads an official communication issued by assistant registrar administration.

The varsity authorities have also directed all the non-teaching staff working in Kashmir University Officers Association (KUOA) office to report in the General Administration forthwith for further postings.