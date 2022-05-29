KU orders halt on activities of employees' associations

The authorities at Kashmir University (KU) have ordered a halt on all activities of all employees' associations in the Varsity.
In an official communication addressed to the concerned presidents of the associations, the varsity administration has put on hold and closed all the activities of the said associations forthwith.
"Henceforth no financial transaction(s) be made under any account or budget head maintained by KUOA, till further orders," reads an official communication issued by assistant registrar administration.
The varsity authorities have also directed all the non-teaching staff working in Kashmir University Officers Association (KUOA) office to report in the General Administration forthwith for further postings.
The move comes weeks after the J&K Government sought the details of the employees’ associations in all J&K universities, noting that there was no record available with the Higher Education Department (HED) certifying the registration of these associations under relevant laws.
The HED said that various associations were formed in the universities and Colleges of the J&K Union Territory (UT) but there was no record available with the department about the legal status of these associations and unions.
The concerned universities were asked to ascertain whether the association has its own byelaws, rules the copy of which has to be submitted to the administrative department of HED.
Meanwhile, in a separate communication issued to president Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) the varsity ordered to put on hold all its activities forthwith.
Besides ordering a ban on financial transactions of KUMSA from any account or budget head maintained by association, the varsity has also directed the non-teaching staff working in KUMSA office to report to the General Administration for further postings. Sources said similar communication has been made to Kashmir University Teachers' Association (KUTA) after the HED directives.
As already reported by this newspaper the HED earlier asked the University to furnish the information whether financial transactions of the associations of KU have been audited.
The HED said that any union or association which was not legally registered or is not compliant with prevailing rules and laws will not be allowed to operate.
The HED had said that such associations will not be allowed to carry out any activity including elections or carry out any financial transactions as well.