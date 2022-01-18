KU orders work from home for COVID-19 positive employees

Srinagar, Jan 18: The administration of the University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday ordered work from home for COVID-19 employees of the different departments.
These employees tested positive during the past few days after the varsity decided to go for a sampling of the employees.
In a circular issued by the Joint Registrar General Administration KU, the employees who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic have been asked to work from home and remain accessible through mobile phones and emails.
The decision has been taken given the recent surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the university. The notification was put on the university website to inform the employees about the decision.
“The respective controlling officers and unit heads should accordingly take a call on in-person attendance of staff in their respective administrative units as per the feasibility and requirement,” the circular said.
The instructions would remain in force till January 24.
On Friday, around two dozen KU employees tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the administration to close the administration block.
“Internally, the varsity has closed various sections in administration after witnessing a surge in positive cases. Now a formal notification has been issued for COVID-19 positive employees,” a KU official said.
The university has already postponed all examinations till further orders given the prevailing situation caused by the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the authorities at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora also decided not to schedule any exams “immediately”.
“We have not scheduled any exams immediately and given the rise in COVID-19 cases we will not line up any exams in the coming days as well,” Registrar IUST, Prof NaseerIqbal told Greater Kashmir.
He said many university employees had also tested positive for COVID-19.
“So the decision about holding exams will be taken at the right time after reviewing the situation as per the government guidelines,” he said.