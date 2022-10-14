KU organises awareness camp on women's health at Anantnag school

Srinagar, Oct 14: Continuing with its outreach activities, the Centre for Women Studies of Research (CWSR) University of Kashmir organised an awareness programme on “Health and Hygiene for Women” at Government Higher Secondary School, Uttersoo, Anantnag.
The day-long programme held on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan Thursday was organised in collaboration with Women of India Sustainability and Empowerment Trust (WISE), a non-governmental organisation.
Led by Coordinator CWSR Dr Shazia Malik, the camp was attended by faculty members Dr Roshan Ara and Dr Rabiya, besides the participating students.
The CWSR team was assisted by Dr Sveeda, Gynaecologist GMC Anantnag, and Ms Sadaf from WISE.
The programme was conducted to create socio-medical awareness regarding menstrual health and hygiene among the girl students, said Dr Shazia Malik.
The team also distributed supplements and sanitary pads among the participants.
An automatic sanitary napkin dispenser that will facilitate female students to avail sanitary pads by their own, without any human contact, was installed as a joint venture in the school premises for emergency use, Dr Shazia said, adding that the initiative is a step to reduce the dropout rates and absenteeism of female students.
Dr Shazia thanked the school principal Dr Manzoor Ahmad for providing full support to the programme.