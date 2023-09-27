KU organises career counselling programme at GDC Tangdhar

This initiative is part of the varsity’s outreach programme aimed at guiding students in their educational and professional journeys and is designed to bring career guidance and counselling closer to the students, bridging the gap between academia and the professional world.

The programme is set to encompass various colleges across the valley, reaching out to students from diverse backgrounds and academic disciplines. Through interactive sessions, workshops and expert guidance, it aims to empower students with the information and insights they need to make well-informed career choices.