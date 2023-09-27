KU organises career counselling programme at GDC Tangdhar

Kupwara, Sep 27: To enlighten colleges across the valley about the ever-evolving importance of careers in the modern technological landscape, Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) and Students Counselling and Guidance Cell (SCGC), Public Relations Centre (PRC), Kashmir University (KU) organised a career counselling programme titled “Choosing a Career” at Government Degree College (GDC), Tangdhar.
This initiative is part of the varsity’s outreach programme aimed at guiding students in their educational and professional journeys and is designed to bring career guidance and counselling closer to the students, bridging the gap between academia and the professional world.
The programme is set to encompass various colleges across the valley, reaching out to students from diverse backgrounds and academic disciplines. Through interactive sessions, workshops and expert guidance, it aims to empower students with the information and insights they need to make well-informed career choices.
In her message, the Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof Nilofer Khan emphasized the profound significance of these outreach programmes that will serve as beacons of guidance, illuminating the path to success for the talented youth.
“The future lies in the hands of our students, and it is our responsibility to equip them with the right tools and knowledge to make informed decisions about their careers.”