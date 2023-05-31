KU organises Prof Habibur Rahman memorial lecture

Srinagar, May 31: The Department of Commerce, University of Kashmir, Wednesday organised a special commemorative lecture in memory of Prof Habibur Rahman, a founding teacher of the department and a pioneer of commerce education in J&K.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the lecture, which was delivered by Prof Khurshid Ali, former Dean Academic Affairs and founder head of the department of Management Studies, KU. In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said such lectures inspire young students to learn about the contributions of eminent academics like Prof Habibur Rahman and draw inspiration from their life and works.