KU organises seminar on philosophy of Karbala

Anantnag: South Campus of the University of Kashmir on Thursday organised a one-day seminar on 'Karbala: Spirit and Philosophy'.

The event was attended by more than 100 participants including faculty, non-teaching staff, scholars and students from various departments and also research scholars of the Central University of Kashmir.

Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, who inaugurated the seminar, underscored the ultimate sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. He apprised the audience about the impact of the Karbala on the spiritual revolution for the entire humanity.

Dr Khanday further stressed upon all the academic coordinators of the campus to conduct awareness programmes/seminars on various themes for the welfare of the students.