KU organises seminar on philosophy of Karbala

Anantnag: South Campus of the University of Kashmir on Thursday organised a one-day seminar on 'Karbala: Spirit and Philosophy'.
The event was attended by more than 100 participants including faculty, non-teaching staff, scholars and students from various departments and also research scholars of the Central University of Kashmir.
Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, who inaugurated the seminar, underscored the ultimate sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. He apprised the audience about the impact of the Karbala on the spiritual revolution for the entire humanity.
Dr Khanday further stressed upon all the academic coordinators of the campus to conduct awareness programmes/seminars on various themes for the welfare of the students.
Dr Nazir Ahmad Zargar, Coordinator, Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir was the guest speaker on the occasion. He spoke at length about the historical and philosophical lessons of Karbala. He also highlighted the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala and said that Karbala teaches such values which are absolute and so relevant to all times and all people.
Dr Shabir and Dr Abid Hussain recited 'naat' in the context of Karbala, while Dr Ibrahim Ahmad Mir spoke about Hazrat Hussain (AS) and his companions.
Dr. Javaid Iqbal Bhat, Assistant Dean Students Welfare and Convenor of the seminar, gave a detailed account of the event and later delivered a vote of thanks.
The proceedings of the event were conducted by Imran Qadir, a student of the Urdu Department.