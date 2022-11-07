KU organises workshop on judgment reading

Srinagar, Nov 7: Law society, School of Law Kashmir University, here on Monday organised a workshop on judgment reading.
The basic aim of the workshop was to hone the judgement reading skills of students.
The session was attended by 25 students from the school of law , who were provided step-by-step training on reading court judgments quickly and efficiently.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahnaz, Senior Assistant Professor at School Of Law, KU underscored the importance of developing the habit of judgment reading in law schools and elaborated the idea of justice as per law and its connection to court judgments.
“Case laws are an integral part of the legal profession and all people associated with the legal profession including judges, lawyers, law interns, law students and professors should develop a habit of judgment reading,” she said.
Teacher Incharge Law Society and Assistant Professor, School of Law, KU Hakim Yasir, while training the students about the judgment reading , dissected the judgment and familiarised the audience with its facts, issues, and arguments. He emphasized, the habit of reading judgments should be cultivated from law schools only and in the long run it proves exceedingly fructifying in shaping a career in litigation.
“In future the Law Society intends to conduct a series of such workshops to educate more students with the art of reading judgements.”
The session involved a judgment reading activity supervised by Mir Mubashir Altaf, Assistant Professor, School of Law, KU. He explained to audience the proper methods of locating a case law in a journal
“One sounds read every single word of the judgment scrupulously. One should not try to use a shortcut and skip parts of the judgment. Every Comma and full stop should also be carefully read as they can change the meaning of the sentence,”he said.