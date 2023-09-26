KU organising weeklong trekking course for students

Srinagar, Sep 26: To promote physical fitness and adventure and to empower students for their potential employability, the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), University of Kashmir (KU) is organising a weeklong trekking course.
A statement of KU issued here said that KU Registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir flagged off a contingent of 35 Master in Physical Education students from the DPES, KU, for a thrilling trekking camp encompassing Naranag, Gangbal, and Sonamarg.
During the flag-off ceremony, Mir emphasised the significance of such expeditions in enhancing students' physical fitness, underlining the need for stamina and strength.
He lauded the university's commitment to offering such initiatives to enrich students' experiences.
Speaking on the occasion, Incharge Trekking Coordinator, Surjeet Singh highlighted the vital role trekking courses play in the realm of physical education and their potential impact on employability.
Section Officer, DPES, Mirza Irshad Hussain Beig encouraged the students to seize the opportunities presented by such courses.
Coordinator MPEd Surjeet Singh is accompanying the contingent as the Manager to ensure a safe and enriching experience for the participating students. The KU is committed to nurturing not only academic excellence but also holistic development, empowering its students with diverse experiences and skills.