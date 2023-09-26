KU organising weeklong trekking course for students

A statement of KU issued here said that KU Registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir flagged off a contingent of 35 Master in Physical Education students from the DPES, KU, for a thrilling trekking camp encompassing Naranag, Gangbal, and Sonamarg.

During the flag-off ceremony, Mir emphasised the significance of such expeditions in enhancing students' physical fitness, underlining the need for stamina and strength.