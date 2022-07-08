KU panel to finalise professors' seniority

Srinagar, July 8: A committee constituted by the University of Kashmir to resolve the professors’ seniority row has submitted its final recommendations to the Varsity authorities.
A top KU official, privy to the panel recommendations, told Greater Kashmir that the four-member revised panel of academicians met last month to decide on the matter wherein some senior professors had raised objections to the inter-se seniority list framed by the University in 2017.
“The revised panel formed on June 17 has submitted its final recommendations after holding through deliberations on the issue. The matter was settled and the recommendations have been submitted to the Vice-Chancellor,” the official said, without divulging further details. However, he said, the matter was “settled after the panel devised a formula on the basis of set norms wherein joining date of the professors was deemed as an essential criteria to finalise the recommendations.”
The June 17 panel comprised Dean School of Basic and Applied Sciences Central University of Jammu Prof Devanand as chairman, while Director DIQA Kathua campus of Jammu University Prof Meenakshi Kilam, Director NIFT Srinagar Dr Javid Ahmad Wani and Education officer UGC Kishor Kumar were its members.
Earlier, the University had formed a panel headed by its Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi to resolve the matter. However, after the new Vice-Chancellor Prof Neelofar Khan took over, the panel was changed to expedite the matter after complaints that the previous panel didn't make any strong headway in the matter.
The two panels were framed in wake of a proposal mooted by Registrar KU to have the seniority “dispute” resolved once and for all “in the larger interest of the university”.
“The recommendations of the revised committee will be sent to the Chancellor, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, for his advice and approval,” the official said.
The need to fix the disputed seniority arose after Professor Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sangmi, who is presently HoD Commerce department, submitted an application to the then Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad claiming that he was the senior-most professor in the University as against Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi of the Department of Biotechnology, the official said.
He submitted his application after retirement of Prof. Neelofer Khan (now VC of the University) who was the senior most professor of the University and would hold the charge as in-charge VC of the University during absence of the ex-VC Prof Talat Ahmad. Presently
Prof Sangmi in his application challenged the inter-se seniority list which was formulated by the University authorities in 2017, whereby the seniority list had Prof Neelofar Khan, Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi and Prof Ghulam Mohiuddin Sangmi at serial no 1, 2 and 3 positions, respectively.
Prof Neelofar Khan attained superannuation as professor on January 31, 2022, triggering concerns among academicians at the University on who shall be handed over the charge of in-charge VCship in absence of Prof Talat Ahmad.
Now that the second panel has submitted its recommendations, the issue again attained prominence as Prof Romshoo was given charge of in-charge VC KU in absence of incumbent VC Prof. Neelofar Khan who left the station on Wednesday to attend a conference on NEP-2020 in Varanasi, UP.