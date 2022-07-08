KU panel to finalise professors' seniority

A top KU official, privy to the panel recommendations, told Greater Kashmir that the four-member revised panel of academicians met last month to decide on the matter wherein some senior professors had raised objections to the inter-se seniority list framed by the University in 2017.

“The revised panel formed on June 17 has submitted its final recommendations after holding through deliberations on the issue. The matter was settled and the recommendations have been submitted to the Vice-Chancellor,” the official said, without divulging further details. However, he said, the matter was “settled after the panel devised a formula on the basis of set norms wherein joining date of the professors was deemed as an essential criteria to finalise the recommendations.”