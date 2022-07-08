KU part of key report released by UN-IPBES on sustainable use of wild species

Srinagar, July 8: The University of Kashmir is part of a vital assessment report on sustainable use of wild species released by United Nations Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (UN-IPBES) at Bonn, Germany on Friday.
The thematic report deals with the global policy changes that are needed to reverse the trend in declining wild species across different regions of the world.
Based on the comprehensive review and in-depth analysis of scientific evidence, the report identifies the core drivers and mediating factors for the sustainable and unsustainable use of wild species, the impact of each driver in different regions and jurisdictions that merit consideration by policy makers.
The core drivers presented in this report include environmental, social, economic, cultural, science, technology and education.
The report illuminates the interaction between these drivers of change as well as the opportunities and challenges that exist for policy-makers across the globe seeking to improve sustainable use outcomes.
KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said it is a matter of honour for the University to be part of such an important global assessment report released from the platform of United Nations IPBES.