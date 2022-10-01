KU postpones 4th sem exam at GDC (Boys) Baramulla centre on Oct 3

Srinagar, Oct 1: In view of the VVIP visit, the examination of UG 4th semester of University of Kashmir scheduled to be held at Government Degree College (Boys) Baramulla on October 3, 2022 (Monday), is hereby postponed, a varsity spokesman said.
He said that the said examination at all other designated centres will be held as per schedule on the said date.
Fresh date for conduct of this examination for examinees at GDC (Boys Baramulla) will be notified separately later, said Assistant Controller of Examinations (UG Conduct), KU.