KU postpones all UG exams scheduled tomorrow in view of SSB's mock activity

Srinagar, Mar 4: The University of Kashmir on Friday postponed all undergraduate examinations scheduled to be held on Saturday March 5 in view of the dry run/mock activity to be carried out by J&K Service Selection Board on the day.
Controller of Examinations at KU, Dr Majid Zaman Baba said that fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later.
The SSB's dry run/mock activity is to be held in various degree colleges of Kashmir for the written test of Accounts Assistants (Finance).