KU postpones BA LLB entrance test, will hold it on July 19 now

Srinagar, July 10: In view of representation received from various aspirants residing outside Kashmir, the entrance test for 5-year integrated BA LLB programme which was scheduled to be conducted on 11th
July 2023 has been postponed due to present condition of the National Highway, Director Admissions KU, Prof Farooq A Mir said in a notification.
The said entrance test shall now be conducted on 19th of July 2023, he said, adding there shall be no change in venue and timing of the test and roll number slips already downloaded shall be considered.