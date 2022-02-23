Kashmir

KU postpones Mains Exam for Assistant Registrar posts scheduled tomorrow

Director, Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations Prof Farooq A Mir said that the fresh date for the postponed exam shall be notified separately later.
Srinagar, Feb 23: The University of Kashmir on Wednesday postponed the Mains Examination for the posts of Assistant Registrar scheduled to be held on Thursday due to inclement weather conditions.

A notification issued to this effect by Director, Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations Prof Farooq A Mir said that the fresh date for the postponed exam shall be notified separately later.

Earlier, the varsity postponed all UG/PG/Professional examinations of the University scheduled to be held today in view of the sudden heavy overnight snowfall in the valley.

Kashmir valley on Wednesday morning woke up to a heavy blanket of snowfall which has snapped power supply and blocked roads on a large scale.

