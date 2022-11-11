​​KU ranks 110 in South Asia in QS Asia University Rankings

Srinagar, Nov 11: The University of Kashmir has been ranked 110 in Southern Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023 that feature 760 Asian universities​, the varsity said.​

In the category of Ov​​erall Rank, the University features in the range of 451-500 and has performed among the top 60% in the Asia University Rankings.

“At score of 91 (out of 100) regionally, the ‘Staff with PhD’ indicator is the strongest one for the University of Kashmir, Srinagar,” the ‘Ranks By Indicator’ of the QS Asia University Rankings 2023 edition states, according to a varsity spokesperson.